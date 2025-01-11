Tragedy at Konda Pochamma Sagar

Five youth died after getting drowned in Konda Pochamma Sagar Project on Saturday. All the youth belonging to Hyderabad, visited Konda Pochamma Sagar Dam in Siddipet district on Saturday for swimming. Unfortunately the fun outing turned into serious tragedy, taking away their lives.

According to news reports from Siddipet district, the deceased youth were identified as Danush (20), Dinesh (17), Lohit (17), Srinivas (17) and Jatin (17). Accordingly to the details received till now, all these youth are from Musheerabad, Hyderabad.

While total seven youth took to swimming, two got saved. The bodies of the deceased were brought to Siddipet Govt Hospital.

As the news of five youngsters death spread, CM Revanth Reddy inquired about the incident. CM ordered officials to ensure that the bodies are sent to families with out hurdles and provide all possible support to the bereaved families.

While the news of five youth death has shocked Telangana, the cheerful videos taken by the young boys, while on the way to Konda Pochamma Sagar and while swimming just minutes before losing lives are going viral now.

While the youth were seen happily indulged in swimming and playing in Konda Pochamma waters in these vidoes, how they got suddenly drowned is a big mystery.