Birthday Boy Sukumar’s Legacy: A Master Storyteller Redefining Indian Cinema

Published on January 11, 2025 by swathy

Birthday Boy Sukumar’s Legacy: A Master Storyteller Redefining Indian Cinema

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Sukumar, with his Pushpa duology, has reshaped how we imagine action entertainers. He has been noticed and admired by film industries across the country. It has boggled everyone’s mind that Pushpa 2: The Rule has become bigger than the biggest by minting nearly Rs 1,850 Cr at the box office. As Sukumar turns a year older today, it is fitting to chronicle his colourful filmography and riveting career.

When Sukumar started out by making Arya in 2004, many saw him as an urbane filmmaker with a remarkable finesse for romantic dramas. As his second movie, he took up Jagadam, an unusual, subtle action entertainer. Arya 2 crystallized his association with Stylish Star Allu Arjun. 100% Love with Naga Chaitanya once again re-established Sukumar’s knack for coming-of-age characterizations and relatable storytelling. Mahesh Babu’s 1: Nenokkadine was a screenplay-based, heart-tugging saga. Jr NTR’s Nannaku Prematho told an emotional father-son story anchored in the character of a methodical protagonist.

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam was truly a classic and a box office blockbuster; the film becoming the biggest money-spinner in Sukumar’s career at that time (2018) was a natural consequence. Rangasthalam is considered a masterpiece by movie buffs.

Three years later, Pushpa: The Rise catapulted Sukumar to greater heights. His first pan-Indian movie was a rage in the Hindi belt. Three years later, in 2024, Pushpa 2 would create a flutter all over. The success of the powerful sequel is resounding. It has only further solidified the director’s bond with Allu Arjun, now an Icon Star! The Pushpa duology will be remembered for decades for powering up Telugu cinema on the national stage.

Sukumar knows the pulse of the viewer like only a few. His fans infer that he doesn’t think in terms of mass and class distinctions. He thinks in terms of what works for the Indian audience member.

Sukumar knows how to conceive protagonists who are flawed, vulnerable, sharp-witted, or larger-than-life. He also knows how to combine all these elements in one character. No wonder he is going great guns. His future filmography will be eagerly watched by the entire country.

To many more years of success and happiness, esteemed Director.

