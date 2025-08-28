Boom From Dude: Rap-infused Energetic Track

Pradeep Ranganathan created a niche for himself and gained following in youth with two consecutive hits Love Today and Dragon. There’s a huge anticipation for his next Dude being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by first-timer Keerthiswaran.

Mamitha Baiju is the heroine opposite Pradeep, and today, the makers released the film’s first song- Boom Boom. Composed by Sai Abhyankar, the track crackles with electrifying beats, rap-infused energy, and a celebratory spirit. Lyricist Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu adds flavor with his breezy, youthful wordplay.

Sai Abhyankar, apart from composing, also lends his vocals, delivering both the rap and melody, while Deepthi Suresh and Bhumika join in, making the song a lively, feel-good jam. Pradeep and Mamitha looked dynamic, and show energy in their dances.

The movie is planned for Pan India release for Diwali on October 17th.