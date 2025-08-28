Two Superstars to Miss 2026

2025 is a miss for most of the top stars of Indian cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others will not have any releases this year. 2026 will have almost all the top stars releasing their films. Chiranjeevi would have two releases and Prabhas too is expected to release two films. Pawan Kalyan, NTR, Ram Charan and others will have one release for sure in 2026 and they are working to meet the deadlines of their films.

Two Superstars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun will miss 2026 because of their upcoming pan-Indian projects. Mahesh Babu is working with SS Rajamouli and this pan-Indian attempt will release in 2027. The shoot of the film is currently happening in South Africa and the release date will be announced next year. Allu Arjun is shooting for Atlee’s film and the shoot is happening in Mumbai. This big-budget attempt will also release in 2027. Both Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu will miss releasing their films in 2026 because of the span of their films. Both these projects are high on expectations and they would also have an international release.