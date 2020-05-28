Boyapati locks two looks for Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy with Boyapati Srinu’s action thriller. What left his fans excited is Balayya essaying the role of an Aghora in one of the two roles in this untitled film. The film is set in the backdrop of Varanasi and a 40-day schedule was planned to take place. The schedule was called off because of coronavirus and Boyapati now made enough changes to the script as it is impossible to shoot in the holy city. As per the latest news, two looks of Balakrishna for the role of Aghora are finalized.

A look test will be conducted on Balakrishna after the lockdown and one of them will be finalized soon. Boyapati Srinu will plan the schedules once a clarity comes about the film shoots. The names of the heroines too will be announced soon. Thaman composes music and M Ravindar Reddy is the producer. This is a crucial film for both Balakrishna and Boyapati as they have been running low in their careers.