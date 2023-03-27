BoyapatiRAPO Massive Energy In Theatres From Dussehra

Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu who delivered a massive hit with his last movie Akhanda is presently directing Ustaad Ram in a high intense mass and action entertainer BoyapatiRAPO. Sreeleela is playing Ram’s love interest in the movie.

BoyapatiRAPO gets a release date. The movie which is being made on a grand scale under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen will show their massive energy in theatres for Dussehra, as the movie is releasing on October 20th.

Boyapati Sreenu who is specialist in showing his heroes in best mass avatars is presenting Ram in a first-of-its-kind character. The poster also indicates the nature of Ram’s character. He looks ferocious here, as he comes with a massive bull. He is seen with a stylish hairstyle and beard here.

Santosh Detake is the cinematographer, while S Thaman scores the music.