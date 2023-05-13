BoyapatiRAPO Movie Updates

Boyapati Srinu and Ram Pothineni teamed up for a crazy project, tentatively titled #BoyapatiRAPO. The film is currently shooting in Hyderabad and the first glimpse along with the title will be released on May 15th, which is on the occasion of Ram Pothineni’s birthday. The release date is fixed for 11:25 AM.

Srinivasaa Silver Screen Banner is producing the film and Zee Studios and Pavan Kumar are presenting this high-budget entertainer. Makers announced the update with the poster of Ram Pothineni. He was spotted with a thick beard and with a stylish hairdo. He was wearing a denim shirt and jeans and was having a bass ball bat in his hand. Sree Leela is the lead actress and SS Thaman is the music composer. The film is scheduled for Dussehra’s release.