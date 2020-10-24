Boyapati’s Mega plan for Chiranjeevi

Boyapati Srinu is one of the best mass directors of Telugu cinema. He tasted several massive hits in his career and he is currently focused on Balakrishna’s upcoming movie that is under shoot. After the super success of Sarrainodu, Mega producer Allu Aravind announced the combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Boyapati Srinu. The project did not materialize due to various reasons. Chiranjeevi too wanted to work with Boyapati after completing Syeraa.

But Koratala Siva impressed Megastar with Acharya and the project got locked. Soon, Chiranjeevi also gave his nod for Vedhalam and Lucifer remakes. Boyapati without losing hope has been working on the script for Chiranjeevi. He narrated the basic plot for Chiranjeevi and got his nod long ago. Boyapati is now working on the full script and he will narrate it to Chiranjeevi soon. He is expected to receive a call from Chiranjeevi soon and Boyapati is super confident of directing Megastar.

Megastar too cannot say no to Boyapati if he comes up with a perfect mass commercial entertainer. More details awaited.