‘Govt terrorism’: Naidu, Lokesh on GITAM demolitions

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the demolitions taken up by the AP government at the GITAM University in Visakhapatnam, saying that it was a clear act of vengeance against the political opponents. GITAM stood out as a glorious temple of learning which had shaped the lives of thousands of students, provided jobs to youth and helped in providing medical services. The matter was in court but the demolitions were initiated without waiting for the final verdict.

The TDP chief said that the destructive attack on a noted educational institution would be a big threat to the future progress and prosperity of the State as a whole. Only recently, ex Mayor Sabbam Hari’s house was demolished and now GITAM University was targetted. This was nothing but the political vengeance of the ruling YCP. The ruling party was taking revenge out of personal jealousy and vindictiveness against opposing parties and persons. Already, educational and medical institutions and industries were afraid of coming to Andhra Pradesh because of the ongoing Government terrorism here. Many companies were shifting to neighbouring States after seeing AP transforming into ‘Bihar of South India’ in a short period of time because of its violence and destruction.

Mr. Naidu said that the University had lived up to its social service motto providing medical help to 2,590 Covid 19 patients by bearing crores of rupees losses. Such a noble educational institution became witness to thoughtless demolitions overnight by over 200 personnel. The one who cannot build has no right to demolish. Already, most AP people were going to neighbouring States for educational, employment and medical facilities.

Former Minister Nara Lokesh said that the demolitions and diabolical acts of CM Jagan were going out of control. GITAM, which has a long history in giving good educational services, came under a meaningless attack along political lines. Jagan Reddy knows only how to demolish but not to construct. The CM’s modus operandi was to create terror in the minds of all the people in Visakhapatnam and perpetrated his ruthless rule there.