Mahesh Babu locks Sarkaru Vaari Paata schedules

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to return back to work with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is said to be an out and out commercial director that will be directed by Parasuram. The first schedule of the film is planned to commence in USA from November but it got pushed because of the delay in the visa processing work. All the formalities are now wrapped up and the regular shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will commence from January 2nd.

The 45-day long schedule will continue up to the mid of February after which the entire cast, crew will return back to India. The locations are finalized recently. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Thaman composes the music. 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Mahesh will take a call on Trivikram’s film before he heads to USA. If Trivikram turns busy with his next, Mahesh will join the next schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in India from March.