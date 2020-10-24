Govt claims 40 acres encroached by GITAM University

The famous GITAM University has come under latest attack by the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Visakhapatnam. The University belongs to the political family of Ex TDP MP late MVVS Murthy. The YCP regime began its direct attack on GITAM in the name of illegal encroachments. The officials have demolished the compound wall and closed the entry route to the university.

Alarmingly, the Government is saying that over 40 acres prime land are in the illegal occupation of GITAM. The police, revenue and municipal corporation officials have cracked down on the GITAM property today. The officials claim in their reports that over 40.5 acres were encroached by the GITAM management in Rushikonda and Endada surroundings. The officials submitted these reports to the government already. The latest demolition of compound wall was taken up as part of this.

The Government says that the removal of encroachments was taken up now. The RDO report was submitted to the Special Investigation Team for further investigation into encroachments in the port city.

The attack on GITAM came like a big shock to the people of Visakhapatnam. The TDP leaders are saying that Vijay Sai Reddy was the mastermind behind this demolition. Already, Vijay Sai visited the GITAM University in a secret way by travelling in the car of the Sub Collector. The latest crackdown generated lot of political heat.