Miss India Trailer: Keerthy Suresh aims a perfect comeback

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh completed the shoot of Miss India, an interesting and content-driven film which is directed by a debutant Narendra Nath. The film is heading for a digital release through Netflix on November 4th. The trailer of Miss India is out today and it discusses women empowerment. Keerthy Suresh plays a young girl who dreams of turning an entrepreneur. The biggest challenge comes from her family as they oppose her dream.

Miss India trailer is completely engaging and it has enough emotional depth and it narrates the struggle of a young girl. Keerthy Suresh looks super fit, beautiful and stylish in the trailer. Her episodes with Jagapathi Babu are expected to be the major highlight of Miss India and they unfold the major plot of the film. The trailer narrates the complete plot of how a young girl who loves challenges makes it big in life. Keerthy Suresh, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Nadiya, Naveen Chandra and Kamal Kamaraju played the lead roles in this emotional entertainer.

Thaman’s background score is an asset and Miss India is high on production values. A major portion of the film is shot in USA. Mahesh S Koneru bankrolled Miss India on East Coast Productions banner. The trailer of Miss India keeps good expectations on the film.