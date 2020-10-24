Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru clears all the hurdles

Talented actor Suriya is all set to test his luck with Soorarai Pottru. The film is heading for a digital release after the coronavirus pandemic shattered the markets. Suriya inked a deal with Amazon Prime and announced that Soorarai Pottru will release for Dasara. But the film is yet to get the necessary NOCs from the Indian Air Force after which the makers pushed the digital release of the film. Suriya himself confirmed the news and he penned a letter for his fans. As the film narrates about the aviation industry, the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Indian Air Force are yet to be cleared.

Now the makers of Soorarai Pottru received all the NOCs and the film may now release for Diwali. Suriya and his team will make an official announcement about the same very soon. Soorarai Pottru is the life story of Air Deccan Chief GR Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film features Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal played the lead roles. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment bankrolled Soorarai Pottru. The film’s teaser and the songs received decent response from the audience.