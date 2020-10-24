Rashmika replaces Sai Pallavi

Young actors Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi made a stunning pair in Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Though the film ended up as a dud, their on-screen chemistry was widely discussed. Sharwanand is teaming up with Kishore Tirumala for an entertainer. Sai Pallavi was in talks to romance Sharwanand once again but the makers replaced her with Rashmika Mandanna recently. The film is tentatively titled Adavallu Meku Joharlu. The film will have its official launch tomorrow on the auspicious day of Dasara in Tirupati.

Sharwanand who is shooting in Tirupati for Sreekaram will attend the pooja ceremony. Rashmika who is quite busy with several projects signed the film recently. The regular shoot of Adavallu Meku Joharlu will commence next year and will be completed in a single schedule. Sudhakar Cherukuri who produced Sharwanand’s Padi Padi Leche Manasu will bankroll Adavallu Meku Joharlu on SLV Cinemas banner. The film will release during the second half of 2021.