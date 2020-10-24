Telugu CMs: Non-cooperation on AP people’s issues

It is very interesting and curious to see how Telugu Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhara Rao and YS Jaganmohan Reddy cooperate and non-cooperate with each other in a selective manner. Everybody knows that KCR has extended open support to Jagan Reddy in 2019 elections. Immediately after coming to power, Jagan gave away AP property in Hyderabad Secretariat to Telangana unconditionally. It was despite the fact that former CM Chandrababu Naidu held it back for five years.

There is a view that attack on Amaravati Capital is part of a hidden cooperation agenda of both Jagan and KCR. It not only boosts Hyderabad but also politically inconvenient for their common enemy Chandrababu Naidu. River water issues are a favourite subject of KCR. On this too, both CMs agreed for forming Godavari Tribunal to resolve water sharing disputes.

Having said that, the AP people are not able to understand why the brotherly Telugu CMs are not cooperating with each other on inter-state RTC bus services between Hyderabad and different towns and cities in Andhra Pradesh. Lakhs of Andhras settled down in Hyderabad. During festival times, they visit their native villages and towns. This Dasara proved a nightmare for them due to lack of RTC buses. Private travels are charging Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada itself. Nearly 100 to 300 per cent excess fare is being collected. Would Jagan and KCR ever show some sympathy for AP people settled in Hyderabad?