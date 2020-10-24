Krish’s planning and execution are on the mark!

A pandemic has hit the industry badly. Shootings got and are getting delayed. But there is no stopping one man and he is director Krish Jagarlamudi.

This director has completed the talkie part of his upcoming movie in just 35 days and one song is remaining to be canned. So overall it takes just 40 days for Krish to complete his film.

We must say, what a dedication from Krish at a time when no one is daring. His planning and execution are superb and are on the mark.

This untitled film is shot on the backdrop of Vikarabad forest and to execute such a scale is a massive task. And one more thing, Krish’s films never lack quality and that’s his magic to get the best in less time.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh are the lead pair of Krish film.