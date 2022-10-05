BoyFriend For Hire: A Professional Entertainer

A boy hits the ground as he looks at a girl, a guy complains about some girls present there, an enthusiast who wants to do research on girls. What made a guy to do all those things? What could be the story behind his actions? The curious questions must have interesting answers.

The trailer of the upcoming movie Boyfriend for Hire’ released today, raises these questions and hints at fun filled answers. It seems that the protagonist takes up hiring profession for some purposes. The premise makes it interesting as it deals with girls around him thus creating a colorful world around him. Let’s wait and see what an ‘entertaining professional’ offer.

The visuals, the dialogues are appealing and the music gives a good feeling. Overall, the trailer is entertaining.

The movie Boyfriend for Hire is hitting screens on 14th October. Primeshow Entertainment and Swastika Cinema is bankrolling the project. Directed by Debutant Santosh Kambhampati, the music handled by Gopi Sundar.