SwathiMuthyam Review

3:00AM Movie has Comedy oriented treatment so far.

2:40AM Bala attends pelli chupulu with Bhagya Lakshmi(Varsha) who is a school teacher. Rao Ramesh is Ganesh’s father.

2:35AM Bala Muralikrishna ( Ganesh ) works as Junior Engineer in Electricity department

2:30AM Show Time

Bellamkona Ganesh Babu is making his Tollywood debut as an actor with a soothing romantic entertainer titled Swathi Muthyam. Lakshman K Krishna is the director and Varsha Bollamma is the leading lady. The trailer looked simple and promises to be a fun ride. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the makers are quite confident on the film’s success. Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Pragathi and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles. Mahati Swara Sagar is the music director. Swathi Muthyam is competing with Chiranjeevi’s God Father and Nagarjuna’s The Ghost. Swathi Muthyam will open on a low note because of the biggies and the success depends on the word of mouth.

Release date: 5 October 2022 (India)

Director : Lakshman K Krishna

Cast : Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu, Vennela Kishore, Varsha Bollamma, Pammi Sai.