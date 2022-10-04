GodFather 2022 Movie Review

First half report – Good father stays true to the original, but keeps you engaged throughout the first half. Chiranjeevi excels as Brahma and Satya Dev as protagonist.

3:00 AM -Interval block with entry of Salman. Jail episode between Brahma and Satya dev is impactful.

2:35 AM – So far a tailor made role for Chiranjeevi. Fits his stature and age.

2:25 AM – Powerful confrontation scene between Chiranjeevi (Brahma) and Satya dev. He tries his best to take over as CM.

2:15 AM – PKR’S son in law devices plans to be the next CM.

2:00 AM – Satya Priya is daughter of PKR. Even before PKR is cremated discussions about his successor.

1:50 AM – CM PKR dies and it is a tussle for the successor.

Telugu360 Live Updates of ‘ GodFather Movie ‘ from USA Premier show . Keep refreshing this page

After the debacle of Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi is testing his luck with a remake titled God Father. Mohan Raja directed this political drama that also has enough dose of action. The team says that they have made enough changes to suit the Telugu audience. Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will be seen in a prominent role and Nayanthara, Satyadev and Samuthirakani will be seen playing other important roles. Thaman scored the music and Konidela Production Company, Super Good Films are the producers. The theatrical and the non-theatrical rights of God Father are sold for record prices.

Release date: 5 October 2022

Director: Mohan Raja

Language: Telugu

Cinematography: Nirav Shah

Producers: Ram Charan, R B Choudary, Prasad N.V.

Production companies: Konidela Production Company, Super Good Films

Cast : Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satya Dev

