Brahmastra Pre Release event at RFC: NTR as Chief Guest

‘Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva,’ the latest film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. On September 9th, this Pan India film will be released worldwide.

Promoting the film is now in full swing ahead of its release. This film’s promotion has been ongoing for some time.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna are already promoting Brahmastra in Hindi media. The media conference in Chennai was attended by top director SS Rajamouli. This film’s pre-release event will now be held in Telugu as well.

The makers announced yesterday that Tollywood star hero will be in attendance. It has been confirmed that recent global sensational star NTR will be attending the event as chief guest. The massive pre-release event will take place at Ramoji Film City on September 2nd.

He recently attended the pre-release event for the film Bimbasara, and his words boosted the film’s hype. SS Rajamouli and the makers of Brahmastra are hoping that his presence will boost hype the Brahmastra Telugu version.

The production team has high expectations for this big-budget film, which will be released in September. In this fantasy film, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna will play special roles, and Shah Rukh Khan will appear as a guest.

Gear up for a 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦-𝗧𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲!🔥🔥🔥 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗦 of Indian Cinema, @tarak9999 will be gracing the biggest pre-release event of 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺ā𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮 as the chief guest on 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 2𝙣𝙙 in Hyderabad💥 #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/x9ri3Ocjac — Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia) August 27, 2022