Anasuya’s Aunty remark turns to be a new Trend

Anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj had a tiff with Vijay Deverakonda in the past and the issue was settled. After the release of his recent offering Liger, the discussion is back on Twitter. “To all the abusers!! Routing all your abuses to your respective Hero / Heroes !! #KarmaRules #KarmaBoomerangs” posted Anasuya for the abuse she has been receiving. Some of them used the word Aunty and the actress tweeted about it. “Here by..taking a screenshot of every account abusing me..age shaming me by calling“Aunty”..involving my family into this and I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason..this is my final warning” posted Anasuya.

Soon the hashtag #Aunty kept trending on Twitter and there are more than 50000 tweets overnight. Anasuya posted replies for several abuses on Twitter with the hashtags #SayNOtoOnlineAbuse and #StopAgeShaming. One of the netizens questioned if a case can be filed for calling her Aunty. Anasuya was quick to reply saying “Yes, a case can be filed. Assaulting a woman verbally.. outraging her modesty”. Anasuya revealed that she would file cases against the online abuse with the Cybercrime cops. Anasuya argued that it is not fair to use the word Aunty and it is like pulling down someone by age shaming.

Some of them questioned Anasuya about doing the show Extra Jabardasth which is filled with adult jokes and double-meaning dialogues. Anasuya asked them to question the makers of the show about the same. Anasuya replied to several tweets and she sounded like she is getting ready for a strict action against those who kept abusing her on Twitter. For now, the hashtag #Aunty is trending across the country.