Ravi Teja’s Eagle

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is on a roll and he is busy juggling between multiple projects. The actor is shooting for Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao currently. All these films are expected to be completed before the end of this year. Ravi Teja is lining up a new bunch of projects. The actor is in talks with cinematographer turned director Karthik Ghattamaneni for a film. The final script of the film is locked recently and People Media Factory will bankroll this prestigious project.

Eagle is the title considered for the film and most of the shoot will happen abroad. The locations are currently finalized. An official announcement about the project will be made very soon. Ravi Teja will commence the shoot of the film once he is done with all his current projects. He also signed a comic entertainer in the direction of Sriwass and the film too will start rolling soon. This film too will be produced by People Media Factory. Sriwass is currently directing Gopichand’s film.