Breaking: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is no More

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away today morning in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital due to a heart attack. The 40-year-old actor suffered a massive heart attack this morning and he was rushed to the hospital. The doctors declared that Sidharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. This turned out as a real shock for the film fraternity.

Sidharth Shukla is known for Dance Deewana 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and he was recently seen in a web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Sidharth Shukla was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Sidharth Shukla started his career on the small screen and he has done several serials and reality shows. Rest in Peace Sidharth Shukla.