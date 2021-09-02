“Land settlements” using my name? Call toll-free numbers: Vijayasai

YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V.Vijayasai Reddy urged people to complain to him if anyone indulges in ‘land settlements’ or any other illegal activities in his name.

Vijayasai said he will soon release two toll-free numbers on which people can complain against those who indulge in settlements on his name.

Vijayasai said he has no interest in money or property or any wealth adding that even the house in which he lives in Hyderabad is a rented one.

He expressed his desire to settle down permanently in Vizag or Bheemili.

He said he has plans to buy four acres in Bheemili and settle there in the futre.

Vijayasai said his only goal is the development of North Andhra region.

He stated that he was focussing on North Andhra region as per the directions of party chief and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and has no personal interests there.

If anyone tries to misuse my name or position to indulge in land settlements or illegal activities, I will take severe action against them and requested all to complain to him if they find such people anywhere.