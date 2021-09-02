Release date locked for Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday today and the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu released a new birthday poster on the occasion. The makers announced that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit the screens on April 29th 2022 during summer. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of the film once he is done with the shoot of Bheemla Nayak. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic film directed by Krish and the film is made on a big budget.

Massive sets are constructed in Aluminium Factor for the shoot of the film. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Mega Surya Productions are the producers. MM Keeravani is the music director of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan plays a warrior in this periodic drama.