Bhansali’s shocking decision for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s decision is now talk of the Bollywood. The director as a precautionary measure dropped a sensible lovemaking scene from the script of Gangubai Kathiawadi and left his fans disappointed.

In detail, Alia Bhatt starring Gangubai Kathiawadi film have a tender love scene between Alia Bhatt and her on-screen lover, Shantanu Maheswari. Bhansali dropped out a scene from the film. The reasons behind this are the ongoing pandemic and the guidelines. He wants to avoid the scene as a precautionary measure and doesn’t want to break the protocol. He is looking for other ways to showcase the on-screen romance.

On the flip side, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi received a huge relief recently. The Bombay High Court has granted a stay on the defamation charges against Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. The movie is going to have a theatrical release post-pandemic and the shooting portions are wrapped up.