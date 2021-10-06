Breaking: Megastar’s Acharya to take on Pushpa

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are done with the shoot of Acharya that is directed by Koratala Siva. The post-production work of Acharya too reached the final stages and with the situations turning favorable, the makers of Acharya locked December 17th as the release date of the film. Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva planned a meeting with the distributors of the film on Monday and they wanted to announce the release date officially. Few weeks ago Allu Arjun team announced that Pushpa will release on Christmas, now the specific date has been announced as December 17th. Considering the pending shoot of Pushpa and the involved post-production work and hefty promotions, it would be very difficult for Pushpa to make it for December 17th release, but the release date was announced.

The makers of Pushpa were also left in shock with the sudden decision made by Allu Arjun to announce the release date in a hurry. After having a detailed discussion with the team and distributors, Chiranjeevi decided to release Acharya on December 17th. A new poster with the release date will arrive tomorrow. This may be a shock for Mega fans but Chiranjeevi is keen to release Acharya on December 17th. All the filmmakers and celebrities close to the Mega family are surprised with the latest development. The clash between release dates of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun films may not be wise and healthy.