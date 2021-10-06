Raghurama’s ‘legal war’ against Jagan, Vijayasai continues!

It’s not even a month since the CBI court in Nampally, Hyderabad dismissed the petitions filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking cancellation of bails granted to YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy in illegal assets cases booked by CBI and ED against them.

Raghurama filed a fresh petition in the Telangana High Court on Wednesday (today) challenging the judgement of CBI Court dismissing his petitions seeking cancellation of bails granted to Jagan and Vijayasai.

The CBI Court dismissed Raghurama’s petitions on September 15 after hearing the cases for over three months.

Raghurama filed petitions in CBI Court arguing that Jagan and Vijayasai violated bail conditions by influencing witnesses in CBI cases filed against him after becoming CM and MP respectively.

However, Jagan and Vijayasai argued that they did not violate bail conditions and Raghurama filed the petitions against them for political reasons.

The CBI Court was convinced with Jagan and Vijayasai’s arguments and dismissed Raghurama’s petitions

After waiting for three weeks, Raghurama again filed a fresh petition in the Telangana High Court challenging CBI’s judgement.

The High Court is expected to hear the case after Dasara vacation till October 17.