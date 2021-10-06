Cabinet reshuffle: Who will be in and who will be out from Srikakulam?

Two senior leaders from Srikakulam are pinning all their hopes on the proposed reshuffle of YS Jagan’s council of ministers. Both the leaders, who had their stint for over three-and-a-half decades and are at the fag end of their careers, want to have one more go at the ministry. Both the leaders are said to be moving heaven and earth to gain an entry into Jagan’s cabinet.

Dharmana Prasada Rao, who has been sulking for quite some time at being sidelined, is trying to become a minister this time. His brother Dharmana Krishna Das is already a minister. But, his performance is said to be quite disappointing. Party sources say that he could be asked to sidestep so that Dharmana Prasada Rao could be made a minister.

Similarly, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram too wants to end his long political career with one last stint as a minister. He has been lobbying hard for a ministerial position and is said to have even expressed his desire before YS Jagan in a personal meeting. Sources say that the top heads of the party are in a mood to oblige Tammineni. But sources say that Dharmana could be made the speaker in place of Tammineni.

Party sources say that another minister from Srikakulam S Appala Raju’s position is quite firm mainly because of the caste equations. It remains to be seen what YS Jagan will do while reshuffling his council of ministers. Who will be in and who will be out?