Great India Films will be going to light up this Diwali with comedy and laughs in November with Director Maruti’s Manchi Rojulu Vachayi.

This movie is produced by UV Concepts and Mass Movie Makers SKN with Mehren as Paddhu, and Ek Mini Katha fame Santosh Shoban supported by Vennela Kishore as Doctor Bava, Saptagiri as Ambulance Anand, Srinivas Reddy as Broker Srinivas, Harsha as Banda babu, Satyam Rajesh as CI, Praveen as Linga babu, Ajay Gosh as Gundu Gopalam and others .

Manchi Rojulu Vachayi has an interesting plot inspired by true characters with an outright comedy on the lines of Bhale Bhale Magadivoi and Mahanubhavudu.