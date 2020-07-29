Breaking: No relief for movie plexes from Centre

There have been ongoing speculations that the Centre is in plans to provide a relief for movie theatres and multiplexes as a part of Unlock 3.0. But the Centre did not provide any relief for movie plexes and decided to keep them closed till the end of August. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting already asked the Union Home Ministry to consider reopening the theatres but the theatres will remain shut till the end of August.

The movie plexes, bars, educational institutions, gymnasiums, metro trains and parks will remain shut till the end of August till the new guidelines would be issued. This came as a rude shock to some of the multiplex chains which planned to reopen the plexes soon.