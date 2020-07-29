AP tops country’s single-day spike with 10,000 cases, 65 deaths

Andhra Pradesh recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time, taking the tally to 1,20,390 while the death toll rose to 1,213 with a record single-day spike of 65 fatalities, according to the state health bulletin.

The state has registered 10,093 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till. Andhra Pradesh had recently gone past Karnataka in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit state. This is the highest single-day spike witnessed by any state in the country. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 7,717 in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,91,440.

Andhra Pradesh had been steadily reporting anywhere between 6,000-,8,000 cases. However, this is the first time the state reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 positive cases.

For the third straight week, Andhra Pradesh also witnessed a record spike in the death toll due to the viral infection. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 65 deaths taking the tally to 1,213.

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases surged past that of Karnataka, making it the fourth worst-hit country. Only Maharashtra (3,91,440 cases), Tamil Nadu (2,27,688) and Delhi (1,33,310) have reported more cases than Andhra Pradesh.

With AP caseload rapidly on the rise, the state is not far from unseating Delhi to take the dubious third place with only a narrow margin of 10,000 cases. It is only a matter of a day or two when AP will be the third worst-hit state in the country. While Delhi and Mumbai’s recoveries have been quite remarkable, the same cannot be said of AP which is exhibiting worrying COVID-19 trends.

AP emerged as the fastest state with its Covid cases rising from 50,000 to 1 lakh in just 7 days. Maharashtra took 19 days, Tamil Nadu 16 days, Delhi 18 days and Karnataka 11 days. By the time AP crossed 1 lakh mark, it conducted 16.4 lakh tests, Maharashtra 6.2 lakh tests, Tamil Nadu 12.7 lakh, Delhi 6.4 lakh and Karnataka 12 lakh. Tamil Nadu was not giving priority to antigen tests. It is not yet clear whether AP was relying on RT PCR tests or trunat tests.

In the state, East Godavari continued to report the highest single-day spikes. In the last 24 hours, the district has reported 1,676, Anantapur (1,371), Guntur (1,124), Kurnool (1,091), Visakhapatnam (841), Chittoor (734), Nellore (608), Srikakulam (496), Krishna (259), Prakasam (242), Vizianagaram (53).

East Godavari has been witnessing the highest number of fatalities too. In the last 24 hours, 14 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the district followed by Anantapur (8), Vizianagaram (7), Chittoor (6), Kurnool (5), Nellore (5), Krishna (4), Prakasam (4), Guntur (3), Kadapa (3), Srikakulam (2), Visakhapatnam (2), West Godavari (2).

The number of active cases stands at 63,771, 2,784 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals in the state. So far, 55,406 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery. Further, the government has conducted a total of 18,20,009 tests.