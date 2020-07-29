Nag hikes his fee for Bigg Boss 4

With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the calculations on the budgets are the need of the hour. Several actors and directors already announced that they would slash down their remunerations voluntarily to reduce the stress for the producers. Bigg Boss 4 is all set to start in August and the makers reduced the budget of the reality show already. The remunerations of all the contestants are reduced along with the prize money. The fourth season of Bigg Boss will also be completed in 50 days instead of 100 days.

King Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss 4 but the actor hasn’t announced any cut in his paycheque. The actor hiked his fee by 25% when compared to the previous season. Nag’s remuneration is calculated as per the days he works for the show. The makers of Bigg Boss staged hunt but they could not find the right host after which they decided to go with Nagarjuna. The veteran actor too cashed the opportunity and he demanded huge remuneration for Bigg Boss 4. The show is expected to commence from the mid of August.