Rajamouli tested positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 has finally entered the Telugu film industry. Baahubali fame Rajamouli has been tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. The director’s family members were also tested positive for the infection. This was confirmed by Rajamouli himself.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajamouli wrote, ” My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have a home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.” Further, he stated that his family members and himself will donate plasma after their recovery from the infection. “Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma…,” he added.

Rajamouli is the most illustrious and high-profile director to have been tested positive for the virus. His ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR)’ starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt is slated to be released in January, 2021. Written and directed by Rajamouli, RRR is a period film. The movie is a story of the freedom struggle of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem against British rule. He had recently resumed shooting of RRR with a limited crew. RRR was slated to be released on January 8, 2021. The film stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris among others.

Rajamouli had recently met Telangana and AP chief ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy respectively to appeal for permissions to resume film shootings and reopening of cinema halls. The team was led by Chiranjeevi and included among others Nagarjuna, D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Shiva, N Shankar, Dil Raju, Gemini Kiran, Radhakrishna, C Kalyan.