Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 3/5

Critically acclaimed actor Satyadev is playing the lead role in Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Maheshinte Prathikaaram. C/O Kancharapalem fame Venkatesh Maha is the director and Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni bankrolled Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya on Arka Media Works banner. Roopa Kaduvayur, Hari Chandana are the leading ladies. Here is the review of Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya:

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is about Mahesh (Satyadev), a photographer by profession who is fun-loving and cool going. He never involves into any fights and falls in love with Swathi (Hari Chandana). Soon after she gets married, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya takes an ugly turn after Mahesh involves into an ugly fight that changes his life. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is all about his revenge and how a new love story changes his life.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is a feel-good emotional tale that will not appeal to a regular set of audience. The film has its emotional high moments and its slow pace is the barrier. The interval and climax episodes will appeal to everyone. Satyadev is a gifted actor and is a perfect choice for the role. Venkatesh Maha once again proves that the casting and the emotional presentation are his biggest assets. Roopa Kaduvayur is natural and Hari Chandana did a decent job.

Performances, casting, locations and the emotional episodes are the major strengths of Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. On the flip side, the second half of Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya should have been better and the slow pace of the film will not appeal to many. The climax episodes are rushed. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya makes a decent one time watch if one is not bothered about the slow pace.

