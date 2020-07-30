Mahesh Babu’s Super Hit Rajakumarudu completes 21 years

Today marks the 21 years of Rajakumarudu, the film which gave one of the biggest stars, the industry has today. The box office stats of the film are as follow;

Nizam: ₹1.80 crore

Andhra Pradesh: ₹6.95 crore

AP/TS: ₹8.75 crore

The film earned a share of ₹8.75 crores in AP/Nizam back in the day and was declared a Super Hit. The film was, however, a Blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh with all-time records in some centers. In a territory like Guntur, the film collected ₹1 crore share which was attained by only 9 films by that time. It also collected more than ₹1.1 crore share in Uttarandhra.

But it’s a different story for the film in Nizam where it underperformed relative to Andhra Pradesh, collecting just ₹1.80 crores in its full run. Now, this may come as a surprise today, considering how strong Nizam is for the superstar. That goes on to tell that Mahesh made his own, more than just being the son of his father.