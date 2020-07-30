Naidu hails Centre’s policy on mother tongue as medium

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has welcomed the new education policy rolled out by the Narendra Modi government at the national level to usher in educational reforms in accordance with the changing times globally.

Mr Naidu hailed the decision in favour of the mother tongue as the medium of instruction to the students up to the 5th class. He further said that the new policy was in the nature of making the students well-prepared to take on the emerging competition in the world.

The TDP chief said the new education policy would usher in significant changes in the country’s education sector. It is necessary to mould the students into a highly motivated and competitive youth in today’s competitive world.

It may be recalled that the new policy came in conflict with the YSRCP Government’s efforts to desist from implementing the mother tongue medium in government schools in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP, other opposition parties and civil society have strongly objected to this but the government went ahead. The courts have also found fault with the AP Government’s drive to implement English medium as medium of instruction.