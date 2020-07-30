CBI questioning Sunita in her father Viveka murder case

For a second time, the Central Bureau of Investigation is questioning Sunita, daughter YS Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI officials are conducting their probe from Kadapa district headquarters. They are asking Sunita some more questions at Kadapa Central Jail guest house. Her charges gained significance in the murder in view of the disappearance of evidence from the crime scene. Viveka’s death was first described as due to a heart attack in the Sakshi media. But, the version was changed to a murder plot following the police investigation.

As Viveka was a former MP and brother of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the case assumed greater significance. After the YSRCP came to power, the AP government did not make much progress in the case. Several special investigation teams have been formed but there has been no clue to the actual persons responsible for the murder. The assailants murdered Viveka in his own house in a gruesome manner. Later, the body was given bandages. The evidence at the scene was tampered with. Sunita has charged some top persons with resorting to this murder and demanded a CBI inquriy into it.

The Viveka murder case is creating a political storm once again as the CBI enquiry is gaging speed. There are also reports that the CBI officials are going to question YSRCP Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy sooner or later.