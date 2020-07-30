Sonu Sood celebrating his best birthday ever

Actor Sonu Sood is known for his powerful roles and he impressed the audience as a lead antagonist. The actor turned a real hero after he provided transportation for thousands of migrants who faced troubles returning back to their homes. Without stopping here, he even arranged flights for the stranded Indians who are left abroad during this coronavirus pandemic time. He responded on a swift note to help the needy. The entire film fraternity, people, his fans, politicians and others lauded Sonu Sood.

The actor is celebrating his birthday and he is flooded with wishes from all the corners. Sonu Sood is named as the real hero and he earned enough respect during this coronavirus season. He is not much bothered to spend lakhs of money from his earnings when most of them are thinking twice to help the needy during the pandemic time. It would be hard for the Indian audience and his fans to see him as an antagonist on screen after so many good deeds by Sonu Sood. Wishing the actor a very happy birthday.