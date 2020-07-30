Krishna Water Board blocks new lift irrigation project proposal

The Krishna River Water Board has instructed the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately stop the lift irrigation projects being constructed to lift water from the Krishna River. The Board halted the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project and ordered the State not to move forward. Also, the Board wrote a letter to the AP Regime asking for a detailed report on any new project being taken up as per the AP Reorganization Act 2014.

The latest orders came as a big jolt to CM Jagan Reddy’s promises to give irrigation water to nook and corner of the Rayalaseema region. The previous TDP regime also made additional efforts to supply water to Seema. Chandrababu Naidu used to claim having supplied water to Pulivendula, the native assembly constituency of YS family.

Now, the water disputes are arising with Telangana making objections to the AP projects. The Krishna Board says that it will send reports on new projects to the Central Water Commission and the Apex Council. The Board has written a formal letter to Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.

Why is the Krishna Board taking a tough stand after having ignored these projects previously? Analysts say that the Board cannot remain a silent spectator when any one State comes out with objections. With neighbouring states strongly trying to protect their water resources and rights, AP is expected to face greater hurdles in implementing its water projects in future.