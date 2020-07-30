No CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th and an investigation is on about his death. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court demanding a CBI inquiry in the incident. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde dismissed the petition of the CBI probe. The Supreme Court wanted the investigation to be done by the Mumbai police that is underway. Alka Priya filed a petition demanding a CBI inquiry in the incident. The top court asked Alka Priya to let the police do their job.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her as the reason for his son committing suicide. The Bihar cops are investigating the case currently and a team is already in Mumbai. The Mumbai cops registered the statements of 40 people in the case including his personal staff, Bollywood actors and filmmakers. Rhea Chakraborty is tightlipped about the case filed by KK Singh. She sought an anticipatory bail for the same.