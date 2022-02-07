Breaking: Record price for Liger Digital Rights

The non-theatrical rights of the stars of Indian cinema are touching skies and the producers are pocketing handsome profits. Vijay Deverakonda is attempting a pan-Indian film Liger which is high on expectations. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. Top digital platform Amazon Prime shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 60 crores for the digital rights of Liger including all the languages. This is a record price for any Vijay Deverakonda or Puri Jagannadh’s film.

Liger’s shoot is wrapped up and the film is heading for August 25th release across the globe. Puri Connects and Dharma Productions are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda plays a boxer in this sports drama and Liger also has an intense love story. Puri and Vijay are teaming up for the second time and the announcement about the project is expected this month.