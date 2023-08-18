Bro worldwide closing collections – FLOP

Bro has ended it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 60.8 Cr (67.7 cr including GST). The film is a flop at the box-office with losses for all the buyers. After a decent opening weekend the film couldn’t do much at the boxoffice though open second weekend has helped it a bit for decent collection on Sunday. Pawan Kalyan latest films are often not succeeding and the last hit he delivered is 10 years back (Attarintiki Daredi).
(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)
|Area
|worldwide closing collections
|7 Days Collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|First Weekend collections
|Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Nizam
|18.20 Cr
|16.41 Cr
|15.90 Cr
|15.30 Cr
|14.46 Cr
|6.86 Cr
|Ceeded
|6.90 Cr
|6.25 Cr
|6 Cr
|5.80 Cr
|5.50 Cr
|2.80 Cr
|UA
|6.15 Cr
|5.33 Cr
|5.08 Cr
|4.88 Cr
|4.60 Cr
|2.21 Cr
|Guntur
|4 Cr
|3.62 Cr
|3.58 Cr
|3.52 Cr
|3.41 Cr
|2.13 Cr
|East
|4.30 Cr
|3.93 Cr
|3.82 Cr
|3.71 Cr
|3.56 Cr
|2.18 Cr
|Krishna
|3.05 Cr
|2.69 Cr
|2.58 Cr
|2.48 Cr
|2.33 Cr
|1.02 Cr
|West
|4.20 Cr
|3.89 Cr
|3.78 Cr
|3.67 Cr
|3.56 Cr
|2.80 Cr
|Nellore
|1.60 Cr
|1.30 Cr
|1.24 Cr
|1.20 Cr
|1.13 Cr
|0.60 Cr
|AP/TS
|48.4 Cr (55.30 Cr including GST)
|43.42 Cr (49.47 Cr including GST)
|41.98 Cr (47.81 Cr including GST)
|40.56 Cr (46.17 Cr including GST)
|38.55 Cr (43.85 Cr including GST)
|20.60 Cr (23.16 Cr including GST)
|ROI
|4.80 Cr
|4.30 Cr
|4.05 Cr
|3.85 Cr
|3.55 Cr
|OS
|7.60 Cr
|7.30 Cr
|7 Cr
|6.75 Cr
|6.50 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|60.8 Cr (67.7 Cr including GST)
|55.02 Cr (61.07 Cr including GST)
|53.03 Cr (58.86 Cr including GST)
|51.16 Cr (56.77 Cr including GST)
|48.6 Cr (53.90 Cr including GST)
|Worldwide Gross
|111 Cr
|96.2 Cr
|90 Cr
|84.8 Cr
|78.2 Cr
|Worldwide Rights
|95 Cr (including GST)
|95 Cr (including GST)
|95 Cr (including GST)
|95 Cr (including GST)
|95 Cr (including GST)