Bro worldwide closing collections – FLOP

By
Telugu360
-
0
Bro worldwide closing collections
Bro worldwide closing collections

Bro has ended it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 60.8 Cr (67.7 cr including GST). The film is a flop at the box-office with losses for all the buyers. After a decent opening weekend the film couldn’t do much at the boxoffice though open second weekend has helped it a bit for decent collection on Sunday. Pawan Kalyan latest films are often not succeeding and the last hit he delivered is 10 years back (Attarintiki Daredi).

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Areaworldwide closing collections7 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend collectionsDay1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam18.20 Cr16.41 Cr15.90 Cr15.30 Cr14.46 Cr6.86 Cr
Ceeded6.90 Cr6.25 Cr6 Cr5.80 Cr5.50 Cr2.80 Cr
UA6.15 Cr5.33 Cr5.08 Cr4.88 Cr4.60 Cr2.21 Cr
Guntur4 Cr3.62 Cr3.58 Cr3.52 Cr3.41 Cr2.13 Cr
East4.30 Cr3.93 Cr3.82 Cr3.71 Cr3.56 Cr2.18 Cr
Krishna3.05 Cr2.69 Cr2.58 Cr2.48 Cr2.33 Cr1.02 Cr
West4.20 Cr3.89 Cr3.78 Cr3.67 Cr3.56 Cr2.80 Cr
Nellore1.60 Cr1.30 Cr1.24 Cr1.20 Cr1.13 Cr0.60 Cr
AP/TS48.4 Cr (55.30 Cr including GST)43.42 Cr (49.47 Cr including GST)41.98 Cr (47.81 Cr including GST)40.56 Cr (46.17 Cr including GST)38.55 Cr (43.85 Cr including GST)20.60 Cr (23.16 Cr including GST)
ROI4.80 Cr4.30 Cr4.05 Cr3.85 Cr3.55 Cr
OS 7.60 Cr7.30 Cr7 Cr6.75 Cr6.50 Cr
Worldwide Share 60.8 Cr (67.7 Cr including GST)55.02 Cr (61.07 Cr including GST)53.03 Cr (58.86 Cr including GST)51.16 Cr (56.77 Cr including GST)48.6 Cr (53.90 Cr including GST)
Worldwide Gross 111 Cr96.2 Cr90 Cr84.8 Cr78.2 Cr
Worldwide Rights95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here