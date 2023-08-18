Bro worldwide closing collections – FLOP

Bro has ended it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 60.8 Cr (67.7 cr including GST). The film is a flop at the box-office with losses for all the buyers. After a decent opening weekend the film couldn’t do much at the boxoffice though open second weekend has helped it a bit for decent collection on Sunday. Pawan Kalyan latest films are often not succeeding and the last hit he delivered is 10 years back (Attarintiki Daredi).

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area worldwide closing collections 7 Days Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections First Weekend collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 18.20 Cr 16.41 Cr 15.90 Cr 15.30 Cr 14.46 Cr 6.86 Cr Ceeded 6.90 Cr 6.25 Cr 6 Cr 5.80 Cr 5.50 Cr 2.80 Cr UA 6.15 Cr 5.33 Cr 5.08 Cr 4.88 Cr 4.60 Cr 2.21 Cr Guntur 4 Cr 3.62 Cr 3.58 Cr 3.52 Cr 3.41 Cr 2.13 Cr East 4.30 Cr 3.93 Cr 3.82 Cr 3.71 Cr 3.56 Cr 2.18 Cr Krishna 3.05 Cr 2.69 Cr 2.58 Cr 2.48 Cr 2.33 Cr 1.02 Cr West 4.20 Cr 3.89 Cr 3.78 Cr 3.67 Cr 3.56 Cr 2.80 Cr Nellore 1.60 Cr 1.30 Cr 1.24 Cr 1.20 Cr 1.13 Cr 0.60 Cr AP/TS 48.4 Cr (55.30 Cr including GST) 43.42 Cr (49.47 Cr including GST) 41.98 Cr (47.81 Cr including GST) 40.56 Cr (46.17 Cr including GST) 38.55 Cr (43.85 Cr including GST) 20.60 Cr (23.16 Cr including GST) ROI 4.80 Cr 4.30 Cr 4.05 Cr 3.85 Cr 3.55 Cr OS 7.60 Cr 7.30 Cr 7 Cr 6.75 Cr 6.50 Cr Worldwide Share 60.8 Cr (67.7 Cr including GST) 55.02 Cr (61.07 Cr including GST) 53.03 Cr (58.86 Cr including GST) 51.16 Cr (56.77 Cr including GST) 48.6 Cr (53.90 Cr including GST) Worldwide Gross 111 Cr 96.2 Cr 90 Cr 84.8 Cr 78.2 Cr Worldwide Rights 95 Cr (including GST) 95 Cr (including GST) 95 Cr (including GST) 95 Cr (including GST) 95 Cr (including GST)