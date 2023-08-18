More YSRCP MLAs to join TDP in the upcoming months

The political dynamics of Andhra Pradesh are on the cusp of a significant transformation, as more members of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) are reportedly contemplating a shift to the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) shortly.

Among those anticipated to make this transition is Yarlagadda Venkatrao, an NRI industrialist who had previously contested on the YSRCP ticket from the Gannavaram Assembly constituency during the 2019 general elections. Despite Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s efforts to retain his allegiance, Venkatrao’s differences with the local party leadership have pushed him toward exploring new political avenues. With indications pointing to the TDP’s Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan as a likely candidate for the YSRCP in the 2024 general elections, Venkatrao’s options within his current party appear increasingly limited. While he expressed hopes of an MLC seat nomination, no response has been forthcoming from the chief minister. As per Grapevine, he may soon meet Lokesh, who will be touring the Vijayawada region from tomorrow.

The trend of MLAs seeking alternative political affiliations is not exclusive to Venkatrao. Three YSRCP MLAs – Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy – have already shifted their alignment to the TDP, citing diverse reasons. Additionally, Undavalli Sridevi, an MLA from Tadikonda, has openly sought protection from Chandra Babu, indicating her intent to join the TDP soon.

This pattern is further evidenced by a growing number of MLAs especially from northern Andhra and Amaravati regions, who are contemplating switching allegiances as they observe the ruling party’s waning influence in their areas. Conversely, in the Rayalaseema region, the situation remains more favorable for the ruling YSRCP, with MLAs making concerted efforts to bolster the party’s standing under Jagan’s leadership. As the elections approach we will see more leaders switching their loyalties.