Sithara Entertainments’ Aadikeshava will arrive on 10th Nov !

Sithara Entertainments is one of the very active production houses of Telugu Cinema. They have been producing variety films and encouraging young talents in the process. Currently, they are coming up with an action spectacle, Aadikeshava, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

The young hero after blockbuster like Uppena, has decided to try different genres.

He is being presented in a dynamic way for the first time in Aadikeshava. Srikanth N Reddy is writing and directing the film on a huge scale. Sreeleela, Joju George, Aparna Das are cast in the film in very important roles.

Movie team has announced that the film had to be postponed to 10th November.

Aadikeshava team is set to release first single in coming days. Highly talented and popular composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing for this film.

Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the movie on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema production houses. Srikara Studios is presenting the film. Navin Nooli is editing the film. More details will be announced by movie team, soon.