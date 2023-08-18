Lokesh appears before Mangalagiri court in defamation case

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Friday appeared in the Munsif magistrate court in Mangalagiri in a defamation case against actor Posani Krishna Murali and others. He gave his statement on the defamation case before the munsif magistrate.

Lokesh had filed the case against Posani Krishna Murali and one Santhi Prasad, for making allegations against him. Posani Krishna Murali had said that Lokesh owns 14 acres of land in Kantheru village outside Amaravati. He dared Krishna Murali and the YSR Congress government to prove the charges against him or face defamation case.

He said he had sent legal notices to Krishna Murali twice which he refused to accept. He wondered why Krishna Murali refused to accept if his charge against him was true. He also wondered why either Posani or the state government or even the YSR Congress failed to come up with documental evidence to prove the charge.

He said he would not leave anyone who makes baseless allegations against him or his family. He said that they have been living public life for four decades with his father in politics. He further said that his father Nara Chandrababu Naidu and grandfather N T Rama Rao were the chief ministers of the state for 20 years and wondered why he would go for unlawful deals.

Coming out of the court, Lokesh, while interacting with the media, said that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was scared of him. “Lokesh before padayatra was different from Lokesh now. I am strong enough to face anyone and expose the corrupt leaders,” Lokesh said.

Lokesh said that he was able to understand the problems of the people in every district. He said he had gained greater knowledge during his padayatra and would be equipped with every issue from every village once he completed his padayatra.

He criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for targeting the TDP leaders. He said he would not leave anyone whoever victimised the TDP leaders. He asserted that the TDP would form the government after the 2024 general election and advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to be prepared to run away from Andhra Pradesh.