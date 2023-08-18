aha, renowned for its diverse range of Telugu entertainment, is gearing up to the digital premiere of another cinematic masterpiece, “Baby,” on August 25th. This eagerly awaited film is set to become a member of the esteemed 100 crore club, having already captured the Telugu states’ affections and earned its place as a modern cult classic. But that’s not all – aha is offering an exclusive opportunity to catch the film 12 hours prior, for subscribers of the Gold Pack priced at Rs 899/-. This premium pack ensures an immersive experience with 4K Dolby audio, ad-free streaming, and access to both Telugu and Tamil platforms.

Recent changes in aha’s pricing structure have yielded impressive growth in SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) numbers. The new pricing plans for aha Telugu are designed to cater to diverse audience preferences and affordability:

• Rs 699 for a 1-year annual pack – ad-free

• Rs 399 for a yearly 1-year pack with ads

• Rs 199 for a quarterly pack with ads

• Rs 99 exclusively for mobile users with ads

Speaking about the strategic price adjustments, Rakesh CK, Sr. Vice President & Head – SVOD & Business Strategy – aha, stated, ” At aha, we are dedicated to consistently delivering exceptional content and an unmatched user experience to our valued customers. Our revised pricing structure reflects this unwavering commitment while pioneering industry-first innovations. Our goal is to provide the best of Telugu entertainment & ensuring accessibility for everyone.”

Continuing its streak of recent theatrical triumphs with films such as “Samajavaragamana” and “Hidimbha,” aha is now gearing up for the highly anticipated blockbuster “Baby”. This film boasts a stellar cast, including Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin. The production is helmed by the accomplished Sreenivas Kumar Naidu, known by his moniker SKN.

As super hit film “Baby” prepares to debut on the aha platform, audiences are encouraged to indulge in the cinematic delight and explore the new pricing plans that cater to every viewer’s preference. With aha’s diverse content library and enhanced viewing experience, it is the ultimate destination for entertainment across all age groups.