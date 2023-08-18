Swayambhu: Nikhil’s Unbelievable Makeover

Hero Nikhil’s landmark 20th project Swayambhu under the direction of debutant Bharat Krishnamachari will be made at a Pan level. The first look of the movie was revealed for Nikhil’s birthday and the response for the same was amazing.

The film’s opening ceremony has been held today. As announced by the makers, the movie starts rolling today. They have come up with a brand-new poster to make this announcement. It shows Nikhil as a ferocious warrior on the battlefield. Sporting long hair, he is seen riding a horse with a bow and arrow in his hands. Nikhil stuns with his unbelievable makeover for the character.

Pixel Studios will produce and Tagore Madhu will present this movie which is said to be the most expensive movie in Nikhil’s career, with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and music from Ravi Basrur.