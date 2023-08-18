No change in the lineup for Megastar

After the massive debacle of Bhola Shankar, there are a lot of speculations about the upcoming lineup of Megastar Chiranjeevi. He underwent a knee surgery and is on a break. He has a commitment to Kalyan Krishna and the film is a comic entertainer. There are rumors that Chiranjeevi kept the film on hold and this is untrue. The film is happening but an official announcement that is planned on August 22nd has been pushed for now. The film’s announcement would be made next month. Kalyan Krishna is busy finalizing the lead actors for the film.

Chiranjeevi also gave his nod for Vashishta who made an impressive debut with Bimbisara. The socio fantasy film too is on track and the shoot commences early next year. Apart from these, Chiranjeevi is in talks with Anil Ravipudi for a film and Megastar would take a call once Anil narrates the script. Chiranjeevi is on a break from work and he would resume film-related meetings next month.