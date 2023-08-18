Dulquer Salman to surprise in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest ever film made and the film has a huge cast lined up. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are the lead actors in this big-budget attempt. Talented actor Dulquer Salman hinted of playing an important role in the film. He himself indirectly confirmed the same during the promotions of his upcoming film Kings of Kotha.

“I have been to the sets of Kalki 2898 AD recently. I was amazed by the vision of Nag Ashwin. He surprised the audience with Yevade Subramanyam and then with Mahanati. Now it is Kalki 2898 AD. I should not talk much about it for now. Let’s not talk about it and I will keep promoting Kalki 2898 AD” told the actor. Dulquer is close to Nag Ashwin and the duo worked in Mahanati. He may be assigned a crucial cameo in the film. Kalki 2898 AD is slated for 2024 release.